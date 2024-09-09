This ‘N’ That

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

New places are popping up across Oahu. Check out these delicious finds:

Aji Ramen

Aji Ramen recently opened in the same plaza as Seafood City in Waipahu. It offers ramen, ramen sets, a variety of noodle dishes, rice dishes and more.

Start with appetizers like garlic chicken wings ($10.50), takoyaki ($7.95) and gyoza ($6.95).

Popular dishes include black garlic tonkotsu ($14.95) and Aji Ramen ($15.75). The latter features Aji’s signature ramen with tonkatsu and char siu.

As part of the eatery’s grand opening special, customers can get 20% off from now until the end of September.

Aji Ramen

Waipahu Town Center

94-050 Farrington Hwy., Waipahu

808-677-8887

Instagram: @ajiramenhawaii

Chunky Cookies

Chunky Cookies is located within Pounders Restaurant in Laie, but you can now get these soft, chewy cookies in Honolulu.

Chunky Cookies will be available in both Giovanni Pastrami at Waikiki Beach Walk and CJ’s New York Style Delicatessen/Restaurant in Hilton Hawaiian Village. The cookies will be restocked every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday morning. Cookies are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Four flavors are available. Choose from OG chocolate chip ($4.50), s’mores ($6), white chocolate coco mac nut ($6) and double chocolate peanut butter ($5.75).

Chunky Co. at Giovanni Pastrami

Waikiki Beach Walk

227 Lewers St. Ste. 118, Honolulu

Instagram: @chunky_co

Hala Tree Café

This charming, Kona-based café opened a Kaaawa location earlier this summer and features housemade pastries and Hawaii-grown coffee in a relaxing atmosphere.

Choose from 100% Kona cold brew ($7), ube lattes ($8), 100% Kona drip ($4.50-$5.50) and more.

Breakfast fare includes avo toast ($12 small, $18 large), caprese ($12 small, $18 large) and an egg and cheese biscuit ($7). Bingsu, or Korean shaved ice, is available daily after 10 a.m. in flavors like strawberry yogurt ($14) and cookies and cream ($14).

Hala Tree Café

51-666 Kamehameha Hwy., Kaaawa

808-462-0701

Halatreecafe.com

Instagram: @halatreecafe

Banyans Craft Kitchen + Lounge

Banyans Craft Kitchen + Lounge offers handcrafted cocktails and unique dishes, and customers can enjoy the aesthetically pleasing restaurant, which features a large banyan tree in its dining room.

Its chef Cidney Wilcox was a winner on Food Network’s Chopped.

Popular dishes include the tako taco ($28) — this is the dish Wilcox is famous for, as seen on Food Network — 8-ounce local oxtail pot pie ($28), and lobster “corn dog” ($28). The latter features about 1.5 ounces of lobster that’s dipped in corn batter and deep fried. The mini “corn dogs” are served with yum yum aioli and wasabi.

Banyans Craft Kitchen + Lounge

32 Maluniu Ave., Kailua

808-261-6733

Banyanskailua.com

Instagram: @banyanskailua