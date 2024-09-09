Veggies give this dish crunch

With cucumbers, tomatoes, browned tofu and a punchy dressing, this recipe’s combination of hot, cold, juicy and snappy makes for a refreshing lunch or light dinner. Inspired by Chinese smashed cucumber salads, many of which include dried chiles or chile oil, this recipe’s piquant and spicy dressing uses chile crisp as well as lemon juice, raw garlic and soy sauce. The only cooking that’s required is searing the tofu, which helps it drink up more of the dressing. Eat it over rice or salad greens, and feel free to embellish with thinly sliced snap peas or celery, cilantro and sesame oil, seeds or paste.

Chile-Crisp Tofu, Tomatoes and Cucumbers

Ingredients:

• 2 Persian or mini seedless cucumbers

• 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

• 2 tablespoons chile crisp, plus more to taste

• 2 tablespoons lemon juice

• 1 tablespoon soy sauce

• 1 garlic clove, grated

• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 (14- to 16-ounce) block extra-firm tofu, cut into 1/2-inch cubes and patted dry

• Salt

• Rice and/or salad greens, for serving

Directions:

Smash the cucumbers with the side of your knife until ragged and split. Rip into roughly 1-inch pieces and transfer to a large bowl. Add the tomatoes, chile crisp, lemon juice, soy sauce and garlic and stir to combine. Set aside.

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the tofu, season with salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, 7 to 10 minutes. Pour the tofu into the large bowl and stir to combine. Season to taste with salt and chile crisp, then serve right away or let sit for up to 2 hours. Leftovers keep for up to 2 days, though cucumbers will soften as they sit.

Total time: 30 minutes, serves 2.

