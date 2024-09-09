Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, September 9, 2024 77° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Chinatown security camera project at halfway point, city says

By Ian Bauer

Today Updated 11:02 p.m.

Crime in HawaiiEditors' PicksPolitics

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2021 HPD officers patrol down Hotel Street and Nuuanu Avenue.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2021

HPD officers patrol down Hotel Street and Nuuanu Avenue.