Hilo mother, ex-boyfriend charged in ‘heinous’ abuse, starvation of 2-year-old

A 24-year-old Hilo woman faces charges stemming from what police in March described as “the heinous abuse and starvation of a two-year-old girl.”

Lahiki Caitlyn Fujio Judd was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging her with first-degree assault and two counts each of second-degree assault and persistent nonsupport.

The charges make Judd a co-defendant of Clayton Saragosa, Judd’s former live-in boyfriend, who was arrested in March for the abuse and starvation of Judd’s daughter, who was 2 at the time and has since turned 3.

“This occurred over a period of time, but we responded to (Hilo Benioff Medical Center) on March 23, 2024. And soon afterward, we arrested her boyfriend for similar charges,” said Lt. Robert Pauole, commander of Hawaii Police Department’s Juvenile Aid Section.

According to police, the child had been admitted with various burn marks, physical signs of dehydration and malnutrition, bruising at various stages of healing, and a fractured rib and femur bone, also in the healing stages.

Because of the extent of the injuries and the apparent starvation, the toddler was medivaced to Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women &Children for further treatment.

“She was there for just over 10 days,” Pauole said.

According to Pauole, the child remains in the custody of Child Welfare Services, which has placed her with a foster family.

“We interviewed her recently, and she’s doing a lot better, healthwise,” he said. “I’d say she’s a lot better than what she was the evening that we responded to the hospital.”

Judd appeared Thursday before Hilo Circuit Judge Henry Nakamoto. Deputy Public Defender Belinda Castillo told the judge the Office of the Public Defender is representing Saragosa in the case and can’t represent Judd.

Nakamoto ordered Judd to return at 8 a.m. Sept. 17 for status on counsel, arraignment and plea.

Judd is free on supervised release, a form of cashless bail.

Saragosa, 31, is free on $100,000 bail, facing charges of first- and second-degree assault, two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, and three counts of domestic abuse.

When Saragosa was arrested, two of his biological sons, ages 12 and 13, who resided in Saragosa’s Mountain View home, were placed into protective custody for their safety and later released to CWS. Two additional sons of Saragosa from a previous relationship, ages 8 and 4, who were there for a weekend visitation, also were placed into protective custody and released to their mother.

CWS opened an investigation into the health and safety of all children within the residence.

Police said in court documents that Judd told officers Saragosa claimed his alleged abuse of the child was “discipline” because the girl would not say “please” or “may I have.”

Judd also claimed, the documents state, that Saragosa would “get mad” if she fed the girl, and she would sneak food to the toddler whenever Saragosa left the home. Judd reportedly told police that the child, when fed, “scarfs it down” because she was clearly starving.

In addition, Judd allegedly said she was told by Saragosa that open wounds on both of the girl’s legs and feet were because the toddler had sat on or stepped on a hot car battery.

First-degree assault is a Class B felony punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment, while second-degree assault is a Class C felony punishable by up to five years behind bars. Domestic abuse and persistent nonsupport are misdemeanor offenses.

Neither Judd nor Saragosa has prior felony convictions, according to documents.