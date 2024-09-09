On the Move: Tina Rawlins

Monday, September 9, 2024
77°
Today's Paper
Today
Business
Tina Rawlins
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Mid-Pacific Institute has promoted Tina Rawlins to director of annual giving. Rawlins has 18 years of experience in enrollment management, project management and business analysis for the school, previously serving as enrollment operations manager, assistant manager of the Student Records Department, and family family liaison and WASC co-chair.
———
Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.