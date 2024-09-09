NFL Islanders

Hawaii

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Booted the ball three times for an average of 50.7 yards, all three of his attempts sticking inside the 20. He also served as holder on Spencer Shrader’s two successful extra-point tries.

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Started in the win over the Bengals and had four tackles, one for a loss, and a pass batted down. It was Tavai’s career-high 13th straight start despite the coaching change over the offseason.

Kahuku

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Started alongside Derwin James in the win over the Raiders, collecting four tackles. Three of them were solo stops, his most since Dec. 13 against the Broncos.

Kamehameha

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Vikings linebacker: Came off the bench in the win over the Giants but didn’t make a tackle. It was his 116th career NFL game, only 14 players who were born in Hawaii have made more.

Keaau

>> Sala Aumavae-Laulu, Ravens offensive line: Was declared inactive for the loss to the Chiefs on Thursday.

Leilehua

>> Netane Muti, Lions offensive line: Will miss the season after having surgery on his shoulder a month ago. Muti has not played since week 9 of last season when he saw seven snaps for the Raiders.

Mililani

>> Darius Muasau, Giants linebacker: Made his NFL debut at linebacker in the loss to the Vikings, one of six rookies to start for New York. He was second on the team with six tackles, four of them solo and one for loss. He also came up with his first career interception in the third quarter when he victimized Sam Darnold deep downfield.

Punahou

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive line: Started at defensive tackle and was on the field for 68% of the defensive snaps but suffered a back injury in the loss to the Texans. He made five tackles, 11⁄2 of them for sacks, and hurried the quarterback twice.

>> Ka‘imi Fairbairn, Texans kicker: Made three field goals, all of them from 50 or more yards, and two extra points in the win over the Colts. Three of his seven kickoffs were for touchbacks.

>> Andrei Iosivas, Bengals receiver: Made his second straight NFL start in the loss to the Patriots, sharing the lead with Ja’Marr Chase with six targets and catching three for 26 yards. He also had a tackle on a fumble, but the call was reversed.

>> Marist Liufau, Cowboys linebacker: Came off the bench to make his NFL debut and made his first tackle on a kickoff return at the 21-yard line with fellow linebacker DeMarvion Overshown in the win over the Browns. He added his first solo tackle on the goal line on the next-to-last play of the game. He is the 17th Buffanblu to play in the NFL.

Saint Louis

>> Nick Herbig, Steelers linebacker: Came off the bench and made a solo tackle of Brian Robinson in the win over the Falcons. His brother, offensive lineman Nate Herbig, was the starting center for the Steelers until he tore his rotator cuff during Pittsburgh’s final practice of camp. His replacement, rookie Zach Frazier, had his first NFL snap fumbled but settled down after that. Nate Herbig will miss the entire season.

>> Marcus Mariota, Commanders quarterback: Was placed on injured reserve with a chest injury before the opener and will miss the first month of the season. it is the third time in his career he has been on injured reserve.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Threw for 338 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Jaguars. He also ran once for 11 yards but was sacked three times.

>> Roman Wilson, Steelers: Was declared inactive for his first NFL contest after suffering an ankle sprain at the end of July and missing all three preseason games.

Waianae

>> Kana‘i Mauga, Raiders linebacker: Came off the bench in the loss to the Chargers but didn’t make a tackle. It was his first game since week 12 of last season when he suffered a knee injury.

———

Jerry Campany, Star-Advertiser