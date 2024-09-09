Hawaii senior Tayli Ikenaga honored by Big West

Hawaii senior libero Tayli Ikenaga was named the Big West Conference Defensive Player of the Week today after posting back-to-back, career-high performances in a two-match split against Pepperdine over the weekend.

Ikenaga had 27 digs in a five-set loss to the Waves on Friday and came back to finish with 33 in a five-set win on Saturday. Ikenaga had 14 digs in the third set alone and became the first UH player to record 30-plus digs in a match since 2018, finishing one short of the UH record during the rally-scoring era.

Ikenaga, who had three aces, including one on match point on Saturday, handled 28 serve receptions without an error against the Waves. She now ranked second in the Big West averaging 4.26 digs per set.

Hawaii (3-1) hosts Texas State at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Tuesday night at 7.