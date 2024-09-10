Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 84° Today's Paper

Top News

Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for president

By Reuters

Today Last updated 5:40 p.m.

Election 2024Election: National

MARIO ANZUONI / REUTERS / OCT. 11 Taylor Swift, seen here attending the premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” in Los Angeles in October, today endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

MARIO ANZUONI / REUTERS / OCT. 11

Taylor Swift, seen here attending the premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” in Los Angeles in October, today endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

WASHINGTON >> Singer Taylor Swift has endorsed Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris late today after the presidential debate between Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump.

Swift made the endorsement in an Instagram post, saying she will vote for the vice president in the Nov. 5 election, which polls show to be tight.

Swift’s post included an image of the singer with a cat and her statement was signed “childless cat lady,” in an apparent dig at remarks previously made by Trump’s running mate JD Vance.

Harris’ running mate Tim Walz was on air on MSNBC when the endorsement was announced and he was asked about it.

“Get things going,” Walz said in an appeal to “Swifties” on MSNBC when asked about her endorsement. “I am incredibly grateful,” Walz said.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide