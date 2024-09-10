Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for president

WASHINGTON >> Singer Taylor Swift has endorsed Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris late today after the presidential debate between Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump.

Swift made the endorsement in an Instagram post, saying she will vote for the vice president in the Nov. 5 election, which polls show to be tight.

Swift’s post included an image of the singer with a cat and her statement was signed “childless cat lady,” in an apparent dig at remarks previously made by Trump’s running mate JD Vance.

Harris’ running mate Tim Walz was on air on MSNBC when the endorsement was announced and he was asked about it.

“Get things going,” Walz said in an appeal to “Swifties” on MSNBC when asked about her endorsement. “I am incredibly grateful,” Walz said.