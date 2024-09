I am writing to express my deep concerns regarding the latest campaign by the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) and the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau (HVCB), which aims to attract what they describe as the “mindful Hawaii traveler.” While the intent may be to promote sustainable and respectful tourism, the approach of targeting specific types of visitors and subtly suggesting that others are less welcome is both exclusionary and potentially harmful to our state’s tourism industry.

Hawaii has long been a destination that welcomes visitors from all walks of life, many of whom return year after year, contributing significantly to our economy and communities. By focusing on a “mindful visitor” — a term that is vaguely defined and potentially alienating — the campaign risks insulting the very people who have been loyal to our islands for years. What exactly does it mean to be a “mindful visitor”? Are we suggesting that some of our visitors are less desirable because they don’t meet this unclear standard?

The language of this campaign feels exclusionary and could easily be interpreted as a message that certain travelers are no longer welcome in Hawaii unless they conform to specific behaviors. This not only threatens to alienate frequent visitors but also creates an unwelcoming atmosphere for those considering Hawaii as a new travel destination.

In a time when our economy is still recovering and the tourism industry is crucial to the livelihood of so many residents, we must be careful not to send mixed messages. The last thing we need is a campaign that could do more harm than good by driving visitors away or making them feel unwelcome.

We all agree that promoting responsible tourism is important. However, this can be achieved through positive messaging that encourages all visitors to respect our environment and culture, without implying that some are better suited to visit than others. Hawaii’s natural beauty, rich culture and welcoming spirit should be open to everyone, not just a select few.

I made a good living working in the tourism industry, starting out as a waitress in Waikiki, doing sales and marketing for Sea Life Park and Waimea Falls Park, eventually owning my own company providing destination management services throughout the islands for corporate incentives, association conventions and fulfillment for the leisure travel market as well as the cruise line industry. Our company at the time I owned it employed (130) full-time associates in a variety of career paths, accounting, sales, operations, graphic arts, program development, event production and many other support positions. I know our visitors on all levels, from the high-end corporate executives, to the families that save for years to experience their dream vacation in Hawaii. Our current message to attract visitors is awkward and out of sync.

I urge the HTA and HVCB to reconsider this campaign and focus on messaging that inclusively encourages all visitors to be respectful and responsible, without alienating those who have supported Hawaii’s tourism industry for decades. I would also urge members of our Legislature, the HTA and HVCB marketing team to spend an afternoon at the airport watching our visitors arrive; they come from all walks of life and 99.9% of them are respectful of our island home.

I am not against downsizing tourism as has been in discussions for a few years now, but let us do it with care and respect of those who want to visit our islands without labeling or alienating them.

Mary Charles, founder of a destination-management company, enjoyed a decades-long career in Hawaii’s tourism industry.