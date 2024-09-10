Off the news: Hawaii County on cusp of big ADU changes

After years of study and discussion, the Hawaii County Council is poised to notably loosen its limits on accessory dwelling units (ADUs). Bill 123 streamlines requirements, setting two main rules: service by a state Department of Health-approved sewage disposal system; and access to potable water, whether by a water company, catchment system or well.

Bill 123’s big advance is in allowing up to three ADUs on a single lot — more lenient than the state law enacted this year requiring that counties prepare to allow at least two ADUs on suitable residential properties.