Column: Pick up litter to make Hawaii beautiful

I am a trash picker-upper. I work alone, but I am not alone. You see us around, mostly in parks or beaches, motivated independently, but we have a common mission: we hate litter.

I have had different hangouts over the years: used to be Ala Moana Park, now mostly Kapiolani and Diamond Head. As I walk, I use a pick-up-stick (also called a Reacher or a Grabber) and a reusable grocery bag (pick your bag) to collect litter, which I off-load at the next street trash can. Then fill it up again — vigilantly looking and scooping as I go along. On a good day (bad day?), I’ll do five or six large bags on a lap around Kapiolani. I thought I would give you a report about what I’ve found.

Some 75% of the litter (by volume, not weight) is food or drink. Plate lunches, straws and drinks (bottle, can or cardboard) are by far the most common. I am grateful for the recent plastic bag and food packaging laws in Hawaii; this category of litter has definitely decreased. At least 10% is alcohol — beer or hard liquor containers. An amazing 5% is hand wipes (down from COVID-19’s heyday); apparently people who like their hands clean don’t give a damn about their surroundings.

The remainder is miscellaneous, mostly plastic bags and small things (candy wrappers, diapers, dog poop, toilet paper). A unique Hawaii quirk? I pick up at least one pair of footwear (slippers, tennis shoes, you name it) in each walk. Another quirk: If you stuff your trash into tree roots, it doesn’t count as litter?

Why do we trash picker-uppers do this? Because we love these parks; we all do! I see hundreds of people doing the same walk as me every day.

I would love everyone to feel a sense ownership of our common spaces. If I were in charge, I’d institute a “Make Hawaii Beautiful” campaign, raising community awareness of our common inheritance and kuleana. We are the most beautiful state in the nation, a dream destination for millions around the world. We flock to our beaches and parks every day, every weekend in thousands with an enthusiasm I love.

Yet many locals care for our public spaces in a casual “it’s-their-responsibility” mindset. Kapaa Quarry Road is an insult to the senses. There are too many roadside dump sites that need addressing to name.

There are multiple organizations — Sustainable Coastlines, 808 Cleanups, Surfrider Foundation — committed to clean-ups that are doing fabulous work, and everyone should volunteer if they can. My schedule is so tight and my weekend pursuits too selfish to participate in most group activities; therefore my individual efforts are my small contribution.

If you enjoy our parks, beaches and public spaces, I encourage you to buy a pick-up stick, grab a bag, and pick up litter as you go. I see that Costco now offers a two-pack of the “Grabber Pick-Up” tool for less than $20.

I believe in the tipping point — just a little litter will give uncommitted individuals the mentality that they can add to a mess. I suggest that we create the opposite. A clean park tells everyone that litter is not welcomed here, that the community does not tolerate that behavior. Imua.

Valerie Koenig is a business coach, consultant and owner of Business Plans Hawaii.