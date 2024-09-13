Letter: Don’t forget about vice presidential candidates

While many are focusing on the debate between the two presidential candidates, it’s easy to overlook the elephant in the room. If whomever is elected has to step down and pass leadership of our country to the vice president, how would we fare as a nation?

The differences between the two vice presidential candidates are glaring. One is a military veteran and author who refuses to admit that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election and strangely focuses on topics like immigrants eating pets, “childless cat ladies” and labeling childless couples as sociopathic.

The other candidate spent 24 years in the military, put himself through college with the GI Bill and was a teacher, coach, congressman and the governor of Minnesota.

Citizens who are still undecided about a presidential choice need to also consider the qualifications and behaviors of the vice presidential candidates. In my opinion, the choice is clear.

Glenn Kondo

Kualapuu, Molokai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter