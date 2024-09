Scoreboard – September 13, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Calendar

TODAY

FOOTBALL

ILH: Kamehameha I-AA at ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m.; Damien vs. Saint Louis I-AA, 7 p.m. at

Radford.

OIA Division I: Waianae at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.; Nanakuli at Pearl City, 7:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Waialua at Castle, 7 p.m.; Kaimuki at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Outrigger Invitational, Oregon State vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH girls: Varsity I, ‘Iolani at Punahou, 6 p.m. Varsity II, University at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.; Damien at Sacred Hearts, 6 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Maryknoll, 6:15 p.m.

SATURDAY

AIR RIFLERY

ILH: Kamehameha at Punahou (boys and girls), 9 a.m.; Sacred Hearts at Hanalani (girls); 12:30 p.m.; Island Pacific at Saint Louis (boys), 12:30 p.m.; Pac-Five at Mid-Pacific (boys and girls), 12:30 p.m.

OIA Eastern Division: Kalaheo at Castle; Kalani at Kaiser; Kailua at Kahuku; Roosevelt at Moanalua. Matches start at 9 a.m.

OIA Western Division: Radford at Pearl City; Nanakuli at Waipahu; Waianae at

Kapolei; Leilehua at Campbell; Waialua at Mililani. Matches start at 9 a.m.

FOOTBALL

Non-League: Mater Dei (Calif.) at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.

ILH: Punahou I-AA vs. Pac-Five, 4 p.m. at Kamehameha; Punahou at Kamehameha,

7 p.m.

OIA Open: Farrington at Campbell,

3:30 p.m.

OIA Division I: Radford at Kailua,

3:30 p.m.; Aiea at Leilehua, 6:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kalani vs. McKinley, 4 p.m. at Kaiser; Kalaheo at Kaiser, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College men: Stanislaus State vs. Hawaii Pacific, 12:30 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex main stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Outrigger Invitational, Texas State vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

WATER POLO

ILH boys Varsity I-AA: Punahou vs.

Le Jardin, 1 p.m. at ‘Iolani.

VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGE WOMEN

Outrigger Invitational

At Stan Sheriff Center

Thursday

Texas State def. Oregon State, 25-22,

25-18, 25-20

ILH

Thursday

Girls Varsity I-AA

Punahou def. ‘Iolani 25-19, 22-25, 25-21,

21-25, 15-12

Girls Varsity III

St. Andrew’s def. Hawaiian Mission 20-25,

25-20, 24-26, 25-13, 15-10

Island Pacific def. La Pietra 25-21, 25-12,

25-20

Tuesday

Girls Varsity III

St. Andrew’s def. Assets 25-5, 25-6, 25-21

OIA West

Thursday

Girls Varsity

Mililani def. Radford 25-18, 25-17, 25-14

Girls White

Mililani def. Radford 21-8, 21-12

Girls JV

Mililani def. Radford 21-2, 21-11

BIIF

Thursday

Girls Varsity

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Hilo 25-12, 25-9,

25-19

Girls JV

Hilo def. Kamehameha-Hawaii 25-9, 25-10

WATER POLO

ILH

Boys Varsity I-AA

Thursday

Le Jardin 15, Mid-Pacific 6. Goal

scorers—LeJ: Zavior Ward 6, Achilles Thornton 3, John Ferandin 2, Liam Frostic, Anthony Klutz IV, Wolfgang Snyder, Nathan Stoutemyer. MPI: Jack Mitchell 3, Wyatt Morris 2, Nikola Miocinovic.

Punahou 11, ‘Iolani 3. Goal scorers—Pun: Lochlain Keenan 2, Skey Scales 2, Beck Kilpatrick 2, Aaron Ruhaak, Kala‘i Shipman, Kainoa Bird, Owen Williams,

Addison Villa. Iol: Marc Yoo 2, Andrew Lin.