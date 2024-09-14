Letter: Loud motorbikes drown out Waikiki paradise

My dream of moving to Waikiki finally became a reality this year. Oahu is a magical place and everyone who comes here feels that magic. But one part of living in Waikiki is an actual nightmare: sleep.

A group of mostly motorcyclists, with exhaust modifications made to make their bikes loud, torment the streets of Waikiki in the middle of the night. Their sounds reverberate from the buildings, waking up thousands of people every night.

Do you know what happens to people when they don’t sleep? Think about the repercussions of these bikers’ sick need to be loud.

These people need to be stopped. I’m eagerly awaiting the sound-detecting cameras that are supposed to be installed, but in the meantime, one police officer writing them tickets could make a difference in thousand of lives. Honolulu police, please help.

Kristin Borchers

Waikiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter