Hilo-based stuntman launches program to train local talent

A local stuntman and actor is bringing his experience in television and movies back to Hawaii as he mentors students interested in the world of entertainment.

Keoni Kramer, 55, has spent over 30 years as a professional stuntman in movies, TV shows and live performances. Some of his stunts include falling from a 60-foot building, flipping a car on Fremont Street in Las Vegas and setting himself on fire 426 times.

Kramer, who is from Oahu but now lives in Hilo, continues working in the entertainment industry while focusing on a bigger goal: building a stunt training and acting program for Hawaii performers called “Ho‘okino.”

“I started Ho‘okino last year because I knew there was not an easy way to access the training necessary for stunt work for TV and movies, and I was ready to change that,” Kramer said. “After teaching these workshops for over a year, I can say that the talent on the Big Island and in Hawaii is through the roof in so many aspects.”

Before the team of 25 was formed, many of its members met on the set of “Chief of War,” an Apple TV series created by Jason Momoa, which was filmed on Hawaii island, Maui, Oahu and Kauai.

“I’ve been a performer since I was little, but I started wanting to do stunts after working as a background actor in ‘Chief of War,’” said Ho‘okino member Kinohi Betts. “When the stunt team would start working, people would stop and stare because the stunts were wild.

“Watching stunts is crazy but doing them is way better.”

Although there were hundreds of locals hired for “Chief of War,” there were still foreign and mainland-based stunt performers and actors brought into the production for various roles, according to Ho‘okino member Keala Kekaualua.

“We felt some type of way when we saw talent being brought in when there was so much talent here … but we don’t have a lot of support in the film industry, especially on this island,” Kekaualua said. “A lot of us got really close, and when Keoni had the vision to start a stunt and acting team, we were committed to joining and strengthening ourselves as local actors.”

There have been about seven Ho‘okino workshops, which are done over a weekend and include a full day of stunt training and a full day of improvisation and character acting work. According to Kramer, stunt performances and acting go hand in hand, so incorporating both is necessary for those trying to get more parts and experience in the industry.

“A lot of us grew up jumping off Coconut Island and then watching these cool action scenes on TV, but there were never many opportunities in Hawaii,” said Ho‘okino member Tapori Sibayan. “Ever since Keoni began offering his knowledge, many of us are getting parts in certain projects, and it’s only because he’s passing his wisdom to us.”

While providing people with the opportunity to learn was the main reason behind Ho‘okino, the final push for Kramer stemmed from his first trip to Aerial Arts Hawaii in downtown Hilo, which he now rents out for his workshops.

“When I walked in there for the first time, saw the rigging and what they were doing in the air … I was stoked and inspired,” Kramer said. “This place is perfect for what we do, which is always so much fun and safe for the students. We’re so lucky. These guys are a blessing.”

Students have spent workshops learning how to create realistic fight scenes, fall while not injuring themselves, rig equipment for stunts involving heights or fire, understand their own spatial awareness in the air, apply safety protocols and trust others and themselves.

“Stunts are all about learning to fight and fall — which means falling from buildings, off of horses, onto cars — while also looking out of control. People would be surprised how much time goes into doing stunt work,” Kramer said. “You have to trust the person behind you, and if they are talking to you, you have to pay attention. There is no ownership; stunts are a team effort always.”

After seeing the potential of his students, Kramer decided to capitalize on the energy and make a short film, “Liquid Gold,” which stars members of Ho‘okino and showcases the skills they have cultivated since joining the team.

The short film was made in two days with a tiny budget but is only the beginning of Kramer’s mission of creating more opportunities for local talent.

“My goal is to keep making episodes until it gets noticed by a producer or a streaming service,” Kramer said. “My two goals are to put Hawaii island on the map when it comes to entertainment, and keep growing Ho‘okino until it’s a school for acting, stunts and more.”

“Liquid Gold” will premiere at the Hilo Palace Theater after a live stunt show and stunt demonstrations by Ho‘okino beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday.

“As far as I know, (a live stunt show) is something that has never been done before. We’re excited to be the first, because we have such an amazing group of talent who are all trustworthy, safe, hardworking and full of energy,” Kekaualua said. “Most of our team, including our four from Oahu and three from Maui, will be here for it, and it’s going to be epic.”

Donations made during the event will go to the next chapter of the “Liquid Gold” series, which will be filmed on the island with local talent.

For more information and tickets, visit hilopalace.com.