Reading the Sept. 5 commentary, “America’s youth must vote to save democracy in November” (Star-Advertiser, Island Voices), I understand the urgency of the youth vote in the upcoming presidential election. As a youth who has been campaigning for many candidates since 2020, I believe there is a need for education and more civic engagement so that youth can register and vote in the election. However, it is misleading to think that we do not feel the urgency to vote.

I was 7 years old when the Sandy Hook shootings happened, and I had talked with the teachers about what had happened, and we had lockdown training regarding what could happen if there was a shooter at my school. I was 11 when people asked me if I was “voting” for Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton; 15 when the COVID-19 shutdown, Black Lives Matter and Stop Asian Hate movements happened; 17 when Roe v. Wade was overturned; and so forth. I was excited that I was registered to vote in 2020, as my vote can make a difference. Now, I am a bit more aware of what my vote holds.

I mention the events and my age because these issues persist today. We have had two shootings recently, one in Apalachee High School and one in Waianae. We also have not reframed our thinking after the pandemic, such as how we can better accommodate those with disabilities and fix the American health care system, in which many people have now gone uninsured since the COVID lockdowns stopped.

There is also less reforming within our justice system, as the prison system is increasing, in which there is a disproportionate amount of inmates being people of color or people with disabilities. With Roe v. Wade gutted, we are now going to see a vast amount of problems, such as an increased amount of children in the already overwhelmed adoption and foster care system, health care problems, and much more.

Lastly, one of the most critical issues that many people my age are concerned about is the ongoing genocide happening in Palestine.

It has been four years since the last election, and to say that I am disillusioned with the election process is an understatement. The past eight years under the presidencies of Trump and Joe Biden have been miserable. If Kamala Harris is the supposed candidate to uphold our democracy, I genuinely want to know how different she would be from the last two presidents. I am not alone in this stance, as I know many people from both sides of the aisle know that there is such a thing as a better candidate.

This also does not just stop at the presidency, as we sometimes forget to highlight the local elections of the city, state, Office of Hawaiian Affairs and Congress. These offices help make decisions on our well-being and surroundings — from roads, trees, water, land, sustainability plans, election reforms, and much more.

I always make sure I research who is running in our local offices, as they also hold a stake in our livelihoods, and it is a shame that not enough people of all ages even know who is running in their district.

I share the sentiment of the Sept. 5 commentary author that more youth should become more engaged and participate in this sacred practice that should be a God-given right. But the idea that youths do not feel the urgency to vote is a mistake, as we have different priorities regarding how we practice this right.

Cardenas Pintor is double-majoring in social work and women, gender and sexuality studies, and is a Kalihi-Palama neighborhood board member.