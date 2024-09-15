Fire intensifies Lahaina community’s push for bypass extension
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, is the neighborhood known as Mill Camp in Lahaina, which was the site of over 40 deaths during the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lahaina fire survivor Shayne Kahahane, of Lahainaluna, stood in front of an access point to the Lahaina Bypass Road from North Hakau Place that is under construction on Aug. 1.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Outbound traffic was backed up on the Lahaina Bypass Road on the evening of July 31 on Maui. Community members are pushing for an extension of the bypass.