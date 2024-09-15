Kapi‘olani nurses show up to defy lockout, and are turned away
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Nurses held signs Saturday morning outside the Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children after receiving notice of a lockout.
Union nurses were locked out after arriving for their 7 a.m. shift at Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children on Saturday. President of Hawaii Nurses’ Association Rosalee Agas-Yuu, center, and the nurses were informed by hospital representatives they could not enter.