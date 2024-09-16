Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Amazon mandates five days a week in office starting next year

By Deborah Sophia and Juby Babu / Reuters

A view shows the logo of Amazon at the Amazon Fulfillment Center during a media tour ahead of the holiday season in Tepotzotlan, Mexico, in December 2023. Amazon.com said today it would require employees to return to the office five days per week, effective Jan. 2, 2025.

Amazon.com said today it would require employees to return to the office five days per week, effective Jan. 2, 2025.

“We are also going to bring back assigned desk arrangements in locations that were previously organized that way, including the U.S. headquarters locations (Puget Sound and Arlington),” CEO Andy Jassy said in a note to employees.

As part of an organizational restructuring, Amazon is looking to increase the ratio of individual contributors to managers by at least 15% by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

In May last year, employees at Amazon’s Seattle headquarters staged a walkout protesting changes to the e-commerce giant’s climate policy, layoffs and a return-to-office mandate.

