Off the news: Nisei heroes to be honored at Punchbowl

Help honor the nisei hero soldiers of World War II in an annual public ceremony to be held Sept. 29 at 9:30 a.m. at the National Cemetery of the Pacific-Punchbowl.

But first, volunteers are needed the day before, when flowers and flags will be placed at military graves at Punchbowl and two other cemeteries. To help decorate graves on Sept. 28 at Punchbowl or at Kaneohe, contact Arlene Sato at arleneksato@yahoo.com; to help at Mililani, contact Tsurumi Hamasu at jthamasu@gmail.com.