Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, September 16, 2024 80° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

‘Day of Aloha’ observed in memory of Twinkle Borge

By Victoria Budiono

Today Updated 11:14 p.m.

Editors' PicksHomeless in Hawaii

MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / 2022 Twinkle Borge is shown during a weekly volunteer meeting at Pu‘uhonua o Wai‘anae Farm Village.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / 2022

Twinkle Borge is shown during a weekly volunteer meeting at Pu‘uhonua o Wai‘anae Farm Village.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM <strong>David</strong> <strong>Ige: </strong> <em>The former Hawaii governor described Twinkle Borge as someone who was dedicated to being part of the houseless solution</em>
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

David Ige:

The former Hawaii governor described Twinkle Borge as someone who was dedicated to being part of the houseless solution

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Lei were displayed for a memorial service held Sunday for Twinkle Borge, beloved leader of Pu‘uhonua o Wai‘anae.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

Lei were displayed for a memorial service held Sunday for Twinkle Borge, beloved leader of Pu‘uhonua o Wai‘anae.

MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / 2022 Twinkle Borge is shown during a weekly volunteer meeting at Pu‘uhonua o Wai‘anae Farm Village.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM <strong>David</strong> <strong>Ige: </strong> <em>The former Hawaii governor described Twinkle Borge as someone who was dedicated to being part of the houseless solution</em>
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Lei were displayed for a memorial service held Sunday for Twinkle Borge, beloved leader of Pu‘uhonua o Wai‘anae.