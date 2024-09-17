HPD seeks tips in Manoa homicide; identify victim

The Honolulu Police Department is asking the public for help finding witnesses to the shooting death of a 50-year-old woman whose decomposing body was found in a storm drain in Manoa on Sept. 9.

At 1:08 p.m. Friday, the body of Christina Baca was found unresponsive in a storm drain near the University of Hawaii Faculty Housing at 2640 Dole St.

“The victim was found to be in a state of decomposition and an autopsy revealed that she had suffered from several gunshot wounds. The female has been identified as Christina Baca and her death has been ruled a homicide,” according to a news release from police.

Police believe Baca was killed on Monday, Sept. 9, at about 2 a.m. She was last seen wearing a yellow one-piece bathing suit and aloha print dress. Baca was 5 feet, 1 inches, 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300 or send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.