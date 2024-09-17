Honolulu Star-Advertiser

HPD seeks tips in Manoa homicide; identify victim

By Peter Boylan

Victim Christina Baca is pictured.
Victim Christina Baca is pictured.

Victim Christina Baca was wearing these clothes at the time of her death.
Victim Christina Baca was wearing these clothes at the time of her death.

The Honolulu Police Department is asking the public for help finding witnesses to the shooting death of a 50-year-old woman whose decomposing body was found in a storm drain in Manoa on Sept. 9.

At 1:08 p.m. Friday, the body of Christina Baca was found unresponsive in a storm drain near the University of Hawaii Faculty Housing at 2640 Dole St.

“The victim was found to be in a state of decomposition and an autopsy revealed that she had suffered from several gunshot wounds. The female has been identified as Christina Baca and her death has been ruled a homicide,” according to a news release from police.

Police believe Baca was killed on Monday, Sept. 9, at about 2 a.m. She was last seen wearing a yellow one-piece bathing suit and aloha print dress. Baca was 5 feet, 1 inches, 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300 or send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

