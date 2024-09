The Maipalaoa bridge on Farrington Highway at Maili Stream will be under construction this week. Crews will work to repour a beam for the ongoing Ma‘ipalaoa Bridge Replacement project.

Question: What is the maximum weekly for unemployment? If I end up having to leave Hawaii to look for a new job, can I transfer the benefit, at least for a while? I was able to keep my job all through the pandemic years, but now my employer is cutting back and I’m worried.

Answer: Hawaii’s maximum unemployment insurance benefit is $796 a week, assuming that you qualify for that amount. A UI claim is good for one year from its effective date, but you can receive payments for only 26 weeks within that one-year period, according to the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.

As for your second question, yes, it is possible to claim Hawaii UI benefits from another state, but you would have to meet Hawaii’s eligibility requirements, the DLIR says. You may file what is called an “interstate claim” if you are eligible for Hawaii UI and move to another U.S. state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada or the Virgin Islands, it says.

“When you establish a claim against Hawaii while residing out-of-state, the state you are filing from is called the ‘agent state,’ since it acts as the agent for Hawaii in processing your claim. Hawaii’s your ‘liable state,’ and will make all determinations and payments on your claim. In most cases you should deal directly with Hawaii’s Liable Interstate Unit, which you can contact by phone or in writing for assistance on your claim,” the DLIR website says.

See details at labor.hawaii.gov.

Q: Regarding the candidates for UH president, will they be coming to the neighbor islands?

A: Yes. Wendy F. Hensel, City University of New York’s executive vice chancellor and university provost, is scheduled to participate in campus open houses and public forums on Monday on Maui and Kauai and on Sept. 24 on the island of Hawaii, before appearing Sept. 24-25 on Oahu. Julian Vasquez Heilig, Western Michigan University’s provost and vice president of academic affairs, is scheduled to do the same on Sept. 30 (Maui and Kauai), Oct. 1 (Big Island and Oahu) and Oct. 2 (Oahu). The forums will be open to the public and livestreamed on Zoom, according to the University of Hawaii website, which lists the time and location of each event, as well as the curriculum vitae of each finalist. See details at 808ne.ws/4emHawD, or follow the links from hawaii.edu.

The UH system includes 10 campuses and educational, training and research centers across the state.

Q: Are taxpayers on the hook for the Maili bridge mistakes?

A: No, if you are referring to crews having to repour a beam for the Ma‘ipalaoa Bridge Replacement project, which is expected to disrupt traffic on Farrington Highway this week in that area.

“Crews are working toward refining the ratio for the concrete mix to ensure the repour of the Phase 3 beam and backwall concrete pouring will meet specification standards. This extra attention to the mix is to ensure the strength of the deck and will allow crews to avoid concrete removal as experienced with the previous pour in July 2024. The rework for part of the bridge deck will be done at no additional cost to the state,” the state Department of Transportation said last week in a news release.

This project, which has gone on for years, is expected to be completed late this year, the DOT said.

Mahalo

Many thanks to the woman who saved me money by adding my purchase to her loyalty card. I paid her in cash. This kind person knew I was not going to get the discount (she heard me complaining at the merchandise display, to no one in particular) and offered a generous solution. Mahalo! — A shopper

