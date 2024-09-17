Hawaii claims three Big West honors

The Rainbow Wahine women’s volleyball team claimed three of the Big West’s weekly awards on Monday after an Outrigger Invitational title and 3-0 record.

Caylen Alexander was named the Big West Offensive Player of the Week after her 38-kill performance against Texas State. Alexander’s kill total was the highest since 2002, when Kim Willoughby had 38 against Washington. She was also the first player to eclipse 30 kills since 2016, and the first to eclipse 35 since 2006. Her performance also earned her the Outrigger Invitational Most Valuable Player award. Her 38 kills were also the highest total by any player in the country this season.

Miliana Sylvester earned Big West Freshman of the Week after totaling 29 kills and 12 blocks over three matches last week, earning Outrigger all-tournament honors. The award is the first of Sylvester’s career.

Kate Lang was named the Big West Setter of the Week, her first this season and her 12th of her career. Lang tallied 145 assists over the week, while posting double-doubles in both Outrigger matches. Lang had 50 assists and 18 digs against Oregon State, then had 56 assists and 17 digs against Texas State.

Chaminade up to program record in polls

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team rose to No. 7 in the AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll, the highest-ever ranking in program history.

The Silverswords (7-3) finished runner-up in the Colorado Premier Challenge last week, but knocked off No. 2 Wayne State, Wheeling University and No. 3 and host MSU Denver before falling against ninth-ranked West Texas A&M in five sets in the title match.

Chaminade middle blocker Anna Stucchi was named the Pacific West Conference Player of the Week on Monday, and Chaminade was named the Team of the Week.

Stucchi had a strong performance in the Colorado Premier Challenge last week, totaling 52 kills and 11 blocks while hitting .450 in Chaminade’s four matches. She had 20 kills in Chaminade’s upset of No. 2 MSU Denver, then had 16 kills while hitting .469 in Chaminade’s loss in the championship match.

Damacion earns second Freshman award

Hawaii midfielder Nalani Damacion was named the Big West Freshman of the Week for the second time this season, following her heroics against Portland State last Thursday.

Damacion scored the game-winning goal in Hawaii’s 2-1 victory, and has scored the go-ahead goals in all three of Hawaii’s victories this season. She is the second player to earn Big West Freshman of the Week honors multiple times in a season, joining Amber Gilbert, who did so twice in 2022.