Kalalau to remain closed in wake of norovirus outbreak

State officials today said the Kalalau Trail at Napali Coast State Wilderness Park will remain closed to visitors beyond Thursday due to a recent norovirus outbreak.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources had earlier said it would be closed until at least Thursday. No full reopening date has been announced yet.

To date, there have been approximately 50 norovirus cases reported among park visitors, DLNR said, and no new cases with onset of symptoms reported after Sept. 4.

“While the increased public health risk has subsided, the Hawaii Department of Health will continue to investigate case reports,” said DLNR in a news release, “and conduct surveillance of norovirus-like symptoms in emergency room and urgent care visits, in addition to requesting that cases be reported by park visitors and/or by healthcare providers.”

DOH launched an online survey aimed at all visitors to the park between July 1 and Sept. 4.

Starting Saturday, DLNR said it will partially open the trial to Hanakapiai for day use only. Any hiking beyond Hanakapiai, however, may result in citations or arrests.

The state continues to clean and disinfect comfort stations in the area.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meanwhile, found evidence of fecal contamination after testing waters inside the sea cave next to the Kalalau camping area.

“Visitors are reminded that it is against the law to urinate or defecate other than at the toilet facilities provided,” said DLNR in the release.

CDC testing of water, sand, and sediment from Kalalau Valley did not show any norovirus.

“This was an unprecedented situation,” said DLNR Chair Dawn Chang in the release. “As soon as we became aware of people getting sick at Kalalau we coordinated with the DOH to make sure we followed all its recommended protocols. DLNR’s primary concern is public health and safety, and protection and preservation of the natural and cultural resources. Until we are confident that these issues have been adequately addressed, we will err on the side of caution. We appreciate the community’s and visitors’ patience.”