Man, 77, pulled from Ala Moana beach in critical condition

A 77-year-old man is in critical condition after being pulled from the ocean at Ala Moana Beach Park, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at Ala Moana Beach Park at about 6:20 a.m. today. Paramedics administered life-saving treatment to the man, who was said to have been found floating in the water under unknown circumstances.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

No further information was available.