Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 82° Today's Paper

Top News

Man, 77, pulled from Ala Moana beach in critical condition

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 10:15 a.m.

A 77-year-old man is in critical condition after being pulled from the ocean at Ala Moana Beach Park, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at Ala Moana Beach Park at about 6:20 a.m. today. Paramedics administered life-saving treatment to the man, who was said to have been found floating in the water under unknown circumstances.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

No further information was available.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide