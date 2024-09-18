Sean Combs’ new home: A troubled Brooklyn jail

When Sean Combs flew from Miami to New York this month to prepare for an expected federal indictment, he left behind his expansive mansion with multiple pools, a spa and a guesthouse on a man-made island.

Going forward, though, home for Combs will most likely be the Metropolitan Detention Center, a hulking concrete structure in Brooklyn that houses more than 1,200 people and has a reputation for poor conditions.

Combs was ordered held in federal detention Tuesday and taken to the Brooklyn jail after a judge denied him bail. A grand jury had indicted him on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, and prosecutors said he was a dangerous person who would be at risk to flee if released.

It was a sudden change of circumstances for a music producer, known in the industry as Diddy and Puff Daddy, who has been wealthy since becoming one of the most prominent record label founders of the 1990s. Jail records now have him registered under the number 37452-054.

The MDC, as it is known, has been troubled by deaths and suicides and an electrical fire that once left inmates without heat for days in the dead of winter. A lawyer for Edwin Cordero, a detainee who died there in July from injuries he sustained in a fight, called the prison “an overcrowded, understaffed and neglected federal jail that is hell on earth.”

The Bureau of Prisons responded to criticism in a statement that said it “takes seriously our duty to protect the individuals entrusted in our custody, as well as maintain the safety of correctional employees and the community.”

“As part of that obligation,” the statement said, “we review safety protocols and implement corrective actions when identified as necessary in those reviews to ensure that our mission of operating safe, secure, and humane facilities is fulfilled.”

Combs, who pleaded not guilty, is set to appeal the bail denial. If he fails, he is expected to be held in federal detention for months as he awaits trial.

The prospect of that was apparent in the desperate efforts from his lawyers to convince Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky to grant bail, arguing during a two-hour hearing Tuesday that they had taken Combs’ passport and that he was willing to post a $50 million bond, secured by his Miami home.

In a letter to the judge, his lawyers called the conditions at the Brooklyn detention center “horrific,” referring to reports of food contamination, a recent murder and at least four suicides there in the past three years. Other judges, they noted, “have recognized that the conditions at Metropolitan Detention Center are not fit for pretrial detention.”

But Tarnofsky was persuaded by federal prosecutors who argued in the Manhattan courtroom that what they described as Combs’ history of substance abuse, violence and obstruction of justice made him an unfit candidate for release. They pointed in one instance to how he had denied claims of physical abuse made by a former girlfriend, Casandra Ventura, until surveillance video emerged of Combs assaulting her inside a hotel.

“The sequence of events makes crystal clear that you cannot take the defendant at his word,” Emily A. Johnson, a prosecutor, said at the hearing.

Combs remained largely impassive during the debate, sitting between his lawyers in a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants. Prosecutors have accused him of coercing women to participate in elaborate sex parties with male prostitutes and of using violence and intimidation to prevent them from exposing him.

His lead lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, told the judge the sexual encounters were consensual and asked her to trust that he would be able to produce his client, as directed, were Combs to be released.

“I don’t know that I think you can trust yourself,” Tarnofsky responded, referring to Combs. She cited a history of alleged violence linked to substance abuse and noted that some of the people cited by prosecutors as victims of Combs could be particularly “susceptible” to coercion because of the power dynamic.

The detention facility in Brooklyn — which opened in 1994, following several years of neighborhood opposition — has been host to a number of high-profile defendants, such as Sam Bankman-Fried, R. Kelly and Ghislaine Maxwell. It became the primary federal detention center in New York when its sister jail in Manhattan — where Jeffrey Epstein died — was closed in 2021 because of poor conditions.

Combs’ legal team worked for weeks to convince federal prosecutors that, whatever missteps their client had made, he was not someone who would be appropriately charged as a sex trafficker or racketeer.

“We tried,” Agnifilo told the judge Tuesday, “and we couldn’t win them over.”

During that same period, the prosecutors were collecting a trove of evidence that they said proved just the opposite.

Johnson said at the bail hearing that the government had issued more than 300 grand jury subpoenas and collected more than 90 cellphones, laptops and electronic storage accounts as part of the case. The government said it had identified at least a dozen witnesses who observed Combs’ violence toward women or saw the results of the abuse.

When it became clear that Combs would probably be charged, Agnifilo said he recommended to his client that he fly to New York to “sit it out” before an indictment. Combs took up residence at the Park Hyatt hotel on West 57th Street in Manhattan.

His lawyers had hoped he would be allowed to surrender, but investigators instead arrived at the hotel Monday evening, putting Combs under arrest at 8:25 p.m. For the foreseeable future, his nights will most likely be spent in the Brooklyn detention center.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2024 The New York Times Company