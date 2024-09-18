Letter: Hawaii should welcome embattled Ohio Haitians

Over the past four years, Hawaii has never wavered in its support for the Biden administration and its policies, including its stance on the millions of migrants coming through our southern border. In Hawaii, we understand that America is a nation of immigrants. We understand that we cannot turn our back on those who come here for a better life. To do so is hypocritical, inhuman and so not aloha.

And so, in the spirit of aloha, I would like to propose that we, in Hawaii, welcome all of Springfield, Ohio’s Haitian migrants into our state with open arms. With only 5% of our land currently developed, we have plenty of space. But more importantly, we have lots of aloha to help them build a better future.

Cindy Dold

Kaimuki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter