Letter: History repeats itself on the global political stage

The writer who wrote the letter “U.S. must let Ukraine go or risk wider war” (Star-Advertiser, Sept. 9) should read the history of the origins of WWII rather than repeat Russian propaganda spouted by conservative bloggers.

The letter writer should also learn something about Hitler’s rise to power in Germany and what he said in his speeches and in his manifesto, “Mein Kampf.” They might recognize something about current U.S. politics in the process.

Bob Gould

Kaneohe

