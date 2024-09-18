Letter: Israel fights in Gaza for justice, not oppression

According to a letter (“In Gaza, once-oppressed Jews become oppressors,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 5), the new hero of anti-Zionist zealots is Greek philosopher Plato. The idea that Plato, a promotor of virtues like reason and beauty, would take the side of Gazans and Hamas, a terror organization that snuck across a border to murder 1,200 people and take 250 people hostage, is as muddle-headed as ever put forth by the writer’s ilk. And that bar is very low.

Plato fought for Athens in the Peloponnesian war. When he talked about oppression, he was talking about the oppression of a government toward its people. Israel is seeking to protect the lives of its citizens, recover the remaining hostages, ensure its own survival, punish the terrorists and be free of terror attacks in its neighborhood. That pursuit is done in the name of justice, not oppression.

Mathew Sgan

Makiki

