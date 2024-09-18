Letter: Trump business failures don’t bode well for debt

A recent letter regarding U.S. debt and the world economy concludes by asking who would be better at guiding the country’s economy — a prosecuting attorney or someone with an MBA (“Unstable world economy major factor in election,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 13). But what would the “successful businessman” propose as a strategy for solving the nation’s massive debt problem? Looking at the Republican primary debates for the 2016 election, perhaps we get a clue.

As Carly Fiorina, former CEO of Hewlett-Packard, said, “There are a lot of us Americans who believe that we are going to have trouble someday paying back the interest on our debt because politicians have run up mountains of debt using other people’s money. That is, in fact, precisely the way you ran your casinos.”

Donald Trump’s reply, of course, was that he was a smart businessman by filing for bankruptcy four times. As always, like his phone calls, everything the man with the MBA does is perfect.

Paul Campbell

Waipahu

