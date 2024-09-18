Tech View: Symmetrical internet can boost productivity

Symmetrical internet speed is increasingly important for businesses because it provides equal upload and download speeds, which can improve efficiency and productivity. Here are some things to consider to help you understand symmetrical internet and how it can benefit you and your business.

It’s a common assumption that the speed advertised for a given internet service plan refers to both download and upload speeds. Yet many plans that boast lightning-fast download speeds have much slower upload speeds. This type of plan is called “asymmetrical internet.” Selecting a symmetrical internet plan ensures your uploads are just as fast as your downloads.

Why is upload speed important?

Uploading is more than just attaching files to an email. Any data sent through a network uses that network’s upload capacity. All of the following activities require fast upload speeds:

>> Cloud-based applications: Fast upload speed delivers seamless use of cloud storage and software serv­ices, ensuring fast access and updates without delays.

>> Data backup and recovery: Provides quick and reliable data backup processes, minimizing downtime and protecting business-critical information.

>> Remote work: Delivers enhanced productivity for remote employees to upload and download large files or participate in real-time collaboration.

>> Voice over Internet Protocol services: Ensures superior quality for VoIP calls, with minimal lag and interruption, enhancing customer service experiences.

>> Large file transfers: Provides efficient handling of large file transfers, such as high-resolution images, videos or design files, without affecting other network activities.

>> Content creation and sharing: Delivers faster uploading of content to websites, social media platforms and digital marketing channels, helping businesses stay competitive.

>> Real-time data analysis: Offers more effective real-time analytics and monitoring for industries such as finance, logistics and e-commerce that rely on instant data processing.

If your business requires any of these activities, a symmetrical plan might be for you.

Who can use benefits of symmetrical internet?

>> Businesses of all types: Efficient day-to-day business operations rely on fast internet speeds for handling massive amounts of data. Businesses are sending, uploading and moving more information than ever. Large files are shared with co-­workers to increase collaboration. Employees send out emails with large attachments and use cloud applications to upload and download files throughout the day. Point-of-sale systems need to process transactions immediately. All these processes require fast upload speeds, especially when running up against a deadline. PDFs, PowerPoint files and other graphic-heavy uploads can become very large very quickly. Uploading a 1-gigabyte file over a 10- megabits-per-second, or Mbps, upload connection takes 15 minutes, whereas it takes only about 30 seconds when the upload speed is 300 Mbps. Therefore, symmetrical internet can vastly improve essential business functions.

>> Work-from-home employees: If you work from home, you might require fast internet speeds, but you might also have other internet users taking up their share of the upload speed. Attending online meetings and video calls require quality upload speeds to present yourself clearly and professionally to the other participants.

>> Web content creators: Content creators’ work covers a wide range of projects, from marketing collateral to emails, websites, blogs, videos and more. Every piece of content must be uploaded. Doing so with a slow upload connection decreases productivity.

Do I need symmetrical internet for my business?

Nearly all businesses can benefit from a symmetrical internet connection, especially as the number of employees on the network grows. For those who use the network only for browsing the internet and emailing, the difference between symmetrical and asymmetrical speeds will be less noticeable; however, few businesses in the 21st century use the internet for so little. Most will notice improved connection and productivity with symmetrical service.

Ask your internet serv­ice provider about symmetrical internet for your business, and if you decide to try it, you’ll see the difference in the activities noted in this column.

Ryan Miyamoto is the director of product management at Hawaiian Telcom. Reach him at ryan.miyamoto@hawaiiantel.com.