Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani continues 50-50 chase vs Marlins

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is now two homers and two steals away from becoming the first player in major league history with at least 50 in each category in a season.

Ohtani will get another shot to get there tonight as the Dodgers visit the Miami Marlins for the second contest of a three-game series.

Miami, which has the worst record in the National League at 56-95, surprised the Dodgers on Tuesday with an 11-9 win in the series opener.

The Dodgers, who lead the NL West with an 89-62 record, received a two-run homer from Ohtani on Tuesday. He did not get a stolen base, but he still ranks second in the majors in both steals and homers behind Cincinnati Reds speedster Elly De La Cruz (64 steals) and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge (53 home runs).

“I don’t want to see (Ohtani) at the plate ever,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “He hit one a long way (402 feet). But he’s a superstar. That’s going to happen.”

Marlins left-hander Ryan Weathers (3-5, 3.55 ERA) will take the mound to start tonight’s game. He will come off the injured list to make his first appearance since June 7.

“He’s ready to take the next step,” Schumaker said. “He’s ready to go.”

The Marlins are 6-7 when Weathers starts this season. He is 0-2 with a 4.62 ERA in six career appearances (five starts) against the Dodgers.

Los Angeles will turn to right-hander Landon Knack (2-4, 3.70) to start tonight’s game.

Knack, 27, was the Dodgers’ second-round pick out of East Tennessee State in 2020. He has never faced the Marlins.

The Dodgers are just 4-8 in Knack’s appearances this season. The rookie is 0-2 with a 7.88 ERA in two starts this month.

He will face a Marlins team that can be dangerous despite their poor record. Just ask Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

“The Marlins are a young team with nothing to lose and everything to gain by playing well against us,” Roberts said.

Roberts said those words a couple of hours before Miami’s win on Tuesday, and he proved to be prophetic.

The Marlins were led on Tuesday by outfielder Jesus Sanchez, who went 5-for-5 with three RBIs and two doubles.

“I’m proud of getting five hits — not just for myself but for my team,” said Sanchez, who never had a four-hit game prior to Tuesday. “I tried to focus on being on time (in the batter’s box) or even early and then react.”

Miami also received four RBIs from corner infielder Jake Burger, who slugged his first homer since Aug. 21.

“It felt like a million tons had been lifted off my shoulders,” Burger said after his homer. “I want to do what I’m really good at, and I feel like that’s hitting homers.

“In the last three weeks, i haven’t been connecting. I had a chance to be with my wife and kid on the off day (on Monday), and they ground me so much.

“With them, it doesn’t matter if I’m in a 0-for-70 slump.”

Burger has 26 homers. But he said he “probably circled 30 (homers) way too early” in the year.

“When I start putting pressure on myself, my mechanics get out of whack,” Burger said. “My front shoulder flies open trying to hit home runs, and that leads to low line drives and ground balls.”