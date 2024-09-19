Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Ohtani becomes 1st player with 50 home runs, 50 stolen bases in single season

By Rory Carroll / Reuters

Today Last updated 1:29 p.m.

SAM NAVARRO / IMAGN IMAGES Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) circles the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at loanDepot Park.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ slugger Shohei Ohtani became the first MLB player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season with a stunning display of his many talents in Miami today.

Ohtani, who came into the game needing a stolen base and two home runs to achieve the historic feat, stole bases after his first two at-bats and crushed back-to-back home runs in the fourth and seventh innings.

After his second long ball, Ohtani came out of the dugout to wave at the delirious Dodgers fans on hand at LoanDepot Park.

Ohtani was five-for-five in the game with two doubles, two stolen bases and two home runs and seven RBIs.

