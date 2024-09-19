Daughter of Ewa Beach cyclists advocates for safer roadways
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Chelsea Meyer held one of the last photos taken of her mother, Naomi Meyer, and Naomi Meyer’s partner, James Rowland, on Wednesday at the state Capitol. Meyer wears her mother’s breast cancer survivor pin on her lapel.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Chelsea Meyer, who was at the state Capitol on Wednesday to advocate for the safety of cyclists and pedestrians, wore her late mother’s breast cancer survivor pin.
COURTESY CHELSEA MEYER
Naomi Meyer, 62, and James Rowland, 75, were both “healthy, active, and doing what they love” according to Meyer’s daughter, Chelsea Meyer.