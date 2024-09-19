Museum a treasure trove of traditional mizuhiki

KANAZAWA, Japan >> Standing quietly by the Saigawa river, west of Kanazawa Castle, is Jiyukajin Mizuhiki Museum.

Mizuhiki is a traditional craft based on decorative knots, which are often shaped into cranes, turtles, pine trees, bamboo and plums. They are created by knotting thin cords of Japanese washi paper and other materials, and used to seal gifts for events such as weddings and funerals.

The museum, opened in April 2023, showcases different aspects of the craft.

Upon entering, visitors are greeted by a folding screen made of mizuhiki and a curtain-­like decoration adorned with countless awaji-musubi, a type of knotting style. Further inside the museum space, a section is dedicated to various kinds of mizuhiki.

But what immediately draws the eye are 200 light bulbs hanging from the ceiling, each encased with colorful mizuhiki in spherical, cylindrical and bell shapes. The soft light that spills through the knotted shades evoke a glowing warmth.

Koji Hirose, president of Jiyukajin, said that six mizuhiki artists worked on a variety of pieces, including accessories and decorative pieces that enhance the room’s ambience.

Visitors have been requesting additional pieces in a wider array of colors, he said, and artists have used cords in 200 colors to create ambitious projects. All 200 colors were used for the light shades hanging in the room.

In an exhibition room, a framed mizuhiki artwork and a wedding dress with a large ribbon made of light blue mizuhiki are on display. A bride actually once wore the dress for her wedding.

Yuriko Hirose, a mizuhiki artist and sister of the museum’s president, played a pivotal role in the inspiration behind many of the works.

She became a mizuhiki artist after working as an assistant at a 1999 mizuhiki exhibition in New Zealand, where she was inspired by visitors’ reactions.

Her career began with creating small items such as accessories and phone straps. Since 2015, Yuriko Hirose has worked on decorating ryokan (Japanese-­style inns) in Ishikawa prefecture and stores in the Higashi-chaya district, a popular tourist spot in Kanazawa, raising her profile.

As a handmade craft, mizuhiki can come with a hefty price tag. But since 2023, wearable items, including hair ties and ear cuffs, have been designed for everyday use.

“I’m sure that young people have become interested (in mizuhiki) because (Instagram) pictures went viral,” said Hirose. “I want it to become something for daily life, not only for special occasions.”