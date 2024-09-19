Shohei Ohtani closer to 50-50 mark as Dodgers sink Marlins

Shohei Ohtani got closer to the historic 50-50 milestone as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the host Miami Marlins 8-4 on Wednesday night.

Ohtani stole his 49th base. He has 48 home runs this season as he attempts to become the first major leaguer to produce 50 homers and 50 steals in the same season.

The Dodgers (90-62) also slugged three homers. Enrique Hernandez hit a three-run shot, Tommy Edman blasted a two-run bomb and Will Smith’s solo homer clanged off the left field foul pole.

Smith’s homer was his 19th, tying his total from last season. He has hit at least 19 in four straight seasons.

Dodgers starter Landon Knack (3-4) pitched five scoreless innings of two-hit ball, striking out seven and issuing two walks.

Miami starter Ryan Weathers (3-6) made his first start since June 7 due to an injury to his left index finger. He lasted 4 1/3 innings, allowing eight hits and six runs (five earned).

Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly pitched a scoreless inning in his first appearance since Aug. 30. He had inflammation in his right shoulder.

Wednesday’s first inning was a mirror image as both leadoff hitters — Ohtani and Miami’s Xavier Edwards — singled, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by the catcher. However, both were stranded.

The Dodgers opened the scoring in the second on Smith’s homer. Marlins catcher Nick Fortes wanted the ball low and away, and Weathers missed badly, throwing the ball up and inside.

Los Angeles stretched its lead to 6-0 in the fourth. Freddie Freeman singled and Edman homered to start the rally.

Smith reached on third baseman Connor Norby’s throwing error, Andy Pages singled and Hernandez homered to cap the barrage.

Hernandez’s blast went 430 feet — the longest shot of the night.

Miami got on the board in the seventh against Zach Logue, starting the rally with Jonah Bride’s single and Kyle Stowers’ double. Otto Lopez followed with a two-run single and Fortes later added a sacrifice fly.

But Los Angeles answered with Chris Taylor’s two-run single in the eighth, giving the Dodgers an 8-3 lead.

Fortes hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth for Miami (56-96).