Kapi‘olani, nurses union resume talks

The nurses union and management at Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children resumed talks at 10 a.m. today in an effort to iron out a new, three-year contract.

Both parties had met Thursday for a bargaining session — the first one held since nurses held a one-day strike last week, and were subsequently locked out from returning to work by management.

“Our negotiation session with the Hawaii Nurses’ Association lasted until about 10 p.m., which is the latest we have ended talks to date,” said Kapi‘olani Chief Operating Officer Gidget Ruscetta in a statement. “After exchanging counterproposals, we engaged in discussions and continued to work through staffing. Both sides have agreed to return to the bargaining table today. We remain committed to reaching an agreement for our nurses.”

The nurses have been demonstrating throughout the week, advocating for safe staffing, and what they say are safer nurse-to-patient ratios limiting how many patients a nurse cares for at one time.

Ruscetta has said Kapi‘olani is working on a “staffing matrix” to address these concerns.

The nurses have been working without a contract since December, and talks have dragged out for more than a year.

HNA, which represents about 600 Kapi‘olani nurses, urged hospital leaders to seriously consider the offer that nurses presented to them Thursday afternoon.

Today marks the seventh day Kapi‘olani nurses have been locked out.

“We want to return to work to care for our patients with safe staffing ratios to prevent any more unsafe patient conditions,” said Agas-Yuu. “It’s time for us to move forward as a community.”