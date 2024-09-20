Kauai’s Wainiha fire extinguished overnight

Kauai County officials this morning said a 20-acre brush fire on a ridge above Wainiha Powerhouse Road was extinguished overnight.

Kauai Fire Department firefighters, along with private landowners, extinguished the brush fire Thursday night, according to a news release.

No injuries or damages to structures were reported. No evacuations were ordered.

According to a preliminary report, the fire was first reported at 8:35 p.m. on Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found two separate fires on the ridge, which were difficult to reach. The fires were burning away from homes, officials said, heading mauka, or up the mountain.

One of the fires, which was smaller, fizzled, but crews continued to monitor the larger fire.

KFD on Thursday morning had Truck 1 personnel stationed at the fire’s eastern flank to protect homes on Wainiha Powerhouse Road, and Engine 1 and Rescue 3 crews on the western flank, where they used UTVs, or utility task vehicles, to reach the head of the fire at the top of the ridge.

The fire department’s Air 1 and Air 2 helicopters, along with a Jack Harter helicopter, dropped water on the fire throughout Thursday, officials said.

Fire crews and private landowners continued to extinguish hot spots until 11 p.m. Thursday. Crews kept watch overnight and cleared the scene at 7 a.m. today.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, officials said.