Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, September 20, 2024 86° Today's Paper

Top News

Kilauea’s Napau Crater eruption paused, geologists say

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated Noon

Volcanoes

USGS PHOTO BY M. ZOELLER Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologists observed lava cascading over the rim of Napau Crater from a channel over 164-feet wide. Scientists said today that this week’s eruption “appears to be waning.”

USGS PHOTO BY M. ZOELLER

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologists observed lava cascading over the rim of Napau Crater from a channel over 164-feet wide. Scientists said today that this week’s eruption “appears to be waning.”

The Kilauea eruption in a remote part of Hawaii’i Volcanoes National Park has paused, geologists with the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said today.

As of 6 a.m., they said, the eruption “appears to be waning … Eruptive tremor in the area has decreased over the past hours and S2cam imagery shows that lava falls into Napau Crater have likely crusted over.”

The eruption began Sunday night in a remote section of the middle East Rift Zone just west of the crater and lasted about an hour then resumed the next evening.

On Wednesday, new fissures opened west of the crater and cameras recorded “lava falls cascading down the northwest walls of Napau Crater,” scientists said. “Vigorous activity continued and by the morning of Sept. 19, about two-thirds of Napau Crater floor had been covered with new lava.”

The volcano alert level remains at “watch” and the aviation color code remains at orange, officials said today.

The eruption has posed no threat to life or structures.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide