Oahu grand jury indicts teen in shooting death of Makaha man

An Oahu grand jury indicted a 17-year-old Maili teen today on murder and firearms violations in connection with the Feb. 17 killing of the 39-year-old owner of Ohikilolo Ranch in Makaha, according to the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.

Chantston Pila Kekawa, 17, was indicted for second degree murder, first-degree terroristic threatening, firearm offenses and first-degree theft.

Pila Kekawa allegedly shot and killed Cranston Pia with a single gunshot to his right temple after a fight over Pila Kekawa’s hunting dogs.

Pia’s mother told police that her son armed himself with a rifle, fired a warning shot, and confronted hunters whose dogs attacked cattle on their property.

Pila Kekawa’s attorney has said his client shot and killed Pia in self-defense, after Pia fired first at Pila Kekawa and his dogs.

Second-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

“Mr. Pila Kekawa resorted to an extreme and horrific act of violence toward the victim, whose property was endangered as a result of Mr. Pila Kekawa’s actions,” Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said in a statement. “We have taken steps to address this execution-style murder by this defendant by waiving him as a juvenile and charging him in adult court with these serious crimes.”

The court approved a request by prosecutors that Pila be held without bail until trial. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Lawrence Sousie presented the prosecution’s case to the grand jury, according to a news release.

According to state court documents, at 2:34 p.m. Feb. 17, Honolulu police officers were sent to the ranch after Cranston Pia’s mother reported “hunters that were pointing a firearm” at her son. Pia was raising a calf and cattle in a pen, where the calf was attacked by a hunting dog. Pia’s mother was calling 911 as the calf was attacked and said she witnessed her son get shot in the head