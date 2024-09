A woman in her 30s has been hospitalized in serious condition after an apparent stabbing this morning in Kalihi, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at about 7:45 a.m. near Moanalua Freeway and Middle Street in Kalihi and treated the woman for a stab wound to her leg.

She was taken to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

No further information was available.