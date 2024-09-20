Kilauea eruption intensifies; park visitors given warnings

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Volcanic hazards increased Thursday from the middle East Rift Zone eruption of Kilauea that began Sunday inside Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, according to the National Park Service.

The Park Service said lava volume significantly increased Wednesday afternoon and on Thursday continued producing hazardous concentrations of volcanic gases and vog that might occur along Chain of Craters Road, which is open to the Holei Sea Arch.

The eruption is taking place in and around Napau Crater in a remote wilderness area more than 6 miles from the closest road. Lava viewing is not possible, but the Park Service said lava glow outside of daylight hours may be viewable from open parking and pullouts along Chain of Craters Road.

Park visitors are advised to check the park website, nps.gov/havo, for the best viewing options and times.