Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, September 20, 2024 79° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Roth and Alameda debate issues before Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement conventioneers

By Allison Schaefers

Today Updated 12:04 a.m.

Editors' PicksElection 2024Election: Hawaii

RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Gina Mangieri, left, of KHON moderated Thursday’s Hawaii Island Mayoral Debate with Mayor Mitch Roth and Kimo Alameda.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

Gina Mangieri, left, of KHON moderated Thursday’s Hawaii Island Mayoral Debate with Mayor Mitch Roth and Kimo Alameda.

RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Incumbent Mayor Mitch Roth, left, and candidate Kimo Alameda talked policy Thursday during the mayoral debate held at the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement convention at the Hilton Waikoloa Village in Waikoloa Village, Hawaii island.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

Incumbent Mayor Mitch Roth, left, and candidate Kimo Alameda talked policy Thursday during the mayoral debate held at the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement convention at the Hilton Waikoloa Village in Waikoloa Village, Hawaii island.

RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Gina Mangieri, left, of KHON moderated Thursday’s Hawaii Island Mayoral Debate with Mayor Mitch Roth and Kimo Alameda.
RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Incumbent Mayor Mitch Roth, left, and candidate Kimo Alameda talked policy Thursday during the mayoral debate held at the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement convention at the Hilton Waikoloa Village in Waikoloa Village, Hawaii island.