Chaminade sweeps Dominican

The No. 7 Chaminade women’s volleyball team swept past Dominican on Friday at McCabe Gym, winning 26-24, 25-10, 25-23.

Mahala Kaapuni led the Silverswords (9-3, 2-0 PacWest) with 10 kills, as Chaminade had five players put down at lease five kills and hit .355 as a team.

Reagan Macha put down 12 kills for the Penguins (2-6, 1-1 PacWest).