Hawaii women’s volleyball team falls to Baylor for third road loss

WACO, TEXAS >> The Hawaii women’s volleyball team closed out a difficult opening road trip of the season with a 25-14, 21-25, 25-14, 25-17 loss to No. 20 Baylor today at the Ferrell Center.

Caylen Alexander had a match-high 18 kills for the Rainbow Wahine (6-4), who lost all three road matches this week.

Middles Miliana Sylvester and Jacyn Bamis combined for 19 kills but Hawaii struggled to contain a Bears team that hit .394 for the match.

Elise McGhee had 16 kills and Kendal Murphy added 14 for Baylor (8-3), which had nine service aces.

Hawaii had three aces and 11 service errors. UH was outblocked 9-1 and the Bears outdug the Rainbow Wahine 51-43.

UH hit .515 without an error in the second set and won the second set all three times on this road trip.

UH returns home for the start of Big West play on Friday against UC Irvine.