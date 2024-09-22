Letter: Plant-based diets can cut medical expenses

Cal Thomas’ Sept. 17 column about the poor state of the British health care system made a point about the importance of a national focus on preventive health. He then went on about the importance of finding a cure for Alzheimer’s disease. He probably has missed the current research that has reversed Alzheimer’s decline with a plant-based diet and lifestyle improvements.

Type 2 diabetes, heart attacks, strokes, most cancers and cognitive decline are all lifestyle diseases that can be prevented by simple changes in diet and moderate exercise. A “health care system” that promotes healthy living would go a long way in cutting the enormous costs of medical care.

Gordon LaBedz

Kekaha, Kauai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter