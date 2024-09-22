Kokua Line: Would U.S. heritage status affect private property in Lahaina?

Question: If Congress makes Lahaina a heritage site, how will that affect private property?

Answer: The inclusion of private property within the boundaries of a National Heritage Area “does not affect private property owners or restrict their property rights, nor does it require that they maintain their property to particular specifications,” according to the National Park Service, which says the status does not confer power of eminent domain. “There is no real, implied, or intended additional restrictions on local land use regulation generated by NHA designation.”

Although the designation doesn’t change how a property owner manages land under federal laws or regulations, “owners should keep in mind that state laws or local ordinances may affect National Heritage Areas if these legal mechanisms recognize and protect resources within the National Heritage Area, independent of federal law,” the NPS says on its website.

The U.S. law that creates a specific NHA can include provisions addressing concerns about the potential loss or restriction of private property, according to the website. Read more at 808ne.ws/3XrgdAU.

To be clear, the effort to designate Lahaina an NHA is in the early stages, with a feasibility study sought, inspired by the drive to restore the West Maui coastal town to its ancient roots after last year’s devastating wildfire. On Thursday, the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee advanced H.R. 8219, the Lahaina National Heritage Area Act, to the full House of Representatives. The bill, which would direct the National Park Service to study the suitability and feasibility of NHA status for Lahaina, in consultation with state and local partners, was introduced in May by Rep. Jill Tokuda, the Hawaii Democrat who represents Maui and the rest of the 2nd Congressional District. She has said the status would unlock federal funding and expertise to help restore important sites.

“Lele, or Lahaina, as it has become known, has always been a place of immense historical and cultural importance, serving as the capital of the Kingdom of Hawai‘i and the birthplace and home to many ali‘i. As we look to rebuild, it is about grounding this place in the history and heritage from which it came. Designating Lahaina as a National Heritage Area would complement and sustain community-driven efforts being led by lineal descendants and local leaders to preserve Lele’s rich history, tradition, and culture for future generations,” she testified at a hearing on the bill in June.

The National Park Service describes National Heritage Areas as “places where historic, cultural, and natural resources combine to form cohesive, nationally important landscapes. Unlike national parks, National Heritage Areas are large lived-in landscapes. Consequently, National Heritage Area entities collaborate with communities to determine how to make heritage relevant to local interests and needs.”

As of 2023 there were 62 NHAs across 36 states and territories, but none in Hawaii.

Calling all pet lovers

The Hawaii Humane Society is waiving all adoption fees for puppies, kittens, dogs and cats through Sept. 30, in an all-out push to find good homes for an unprecedented number of pets in its care. With HHS kennels beyond full, all who can lovingly welcome a pet into their home, permanently or for a short time through the nonprofit’s Couch Crashers program, are encouraged to help. “Hawaiian Humane has been persistently overcapacity for the past two years, with the average number of animals being admitted into our care at about 40 animals per day,” Brandy Shimabukuro, an HHS spokesperson, said in an email. While HHS recently celebrated 844 adoptions during Clear the Shelters month, another 1,199 animals came into its care during the same period, highlighting the continuous need. “Only animals that have been physically evaluated to be healthy, have been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and given flea, tick and heartworm preventatives are available for adoption or Couch Crashers,” Shimabukuro said in an email. For more information, go to hawaiianhumane.org/.

