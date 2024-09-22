Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Signs of Hawaiian Life – Sept. 22, 2024

Chuck Tilton and Ocean Kaowili of Moiliili were in the village of Onna in Okinawa, where they came across Hawaiian Pancakes House, where hungry customers are met with a generous menu. Photo by Sanja du Plessis.
“We were on a 15-day Spain cruise tour and saw this shop in Marbella, Spain,” said Kaneohe resident Justin Pagador of the Maui Watersports store, where he posed for a shot. Photo by Joann Pagador.
Caylie Patton, Miles Patton, Ava Okahara and Joshua Okahara were enjoying their time together at Kiki’s Fresh Bowls in Boulder, Colo., which advertises acai bowls and poke. The Okaharas, who live in Kailua, were visiting their Colorado cousins, the Pattons. Photo by Jessica Barry-Okahara.
