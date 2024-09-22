Signs of Hawaiian Life – Sept. 22, 2024

1/3
Chuck Tilton and Ocean Kaowili of Moiliili were in the village of Onna in Okinawa, where they came across Hawaiian Pancakes House, where hungry customers are met with a generous menu. Photo by Sanja du Plessis.
“We were on a 15-day Spain cruise tour and saw this shop in Marbella, Spain,” said Kaneohe resident Justin Pagador of the Maui Watersports store, where he posed for a shot. Photo by Joann Pagador.
Caylie Patton, Miles Patton, Ava Okahara and Joshua Okahara were enjoying their time together at Kiki’s Fresh Bowls in Boulder, Colo., which advertises acai bowls and poke. The Okaharas, who live in Kailua, were visiting their Colorado cousins, the Pattons. Photo by Jessica Barry-Okahara.
Did you spot a sign of Hawaiian life on your travels? To submit photos, check out our new, simple online submission form at staradvertiser.com/signs. You must fill out all required fields in order to be considered for publication. Photos must have a person in them and contain a “sign” of Hawaiian life. Email submissions and mailed photos are no longer accepted.
NOTE: If you have previously submitted photos by email or mail, there is no need to resubmit them.
