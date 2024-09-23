Southern Mexico braces as Hurricane John as it nears beach towns

PUERTO ESCONDIDO, Mexico >> Hurricane John rapidly strengthened to a Category 2 storm on Monday and was expected to intensify further before hitting Mexico’s southern Pacific coast in the coming hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Hurricane John was located 55 miles (89 km) south of Punta Maldonado, in Mexico’s Guerrero state, and blowing winds near 100 mph (160.9 kph) with higher gusts, the NHC said.

“John is expected to become a major hurricane as it approaches the coast of southern Mexico,” NHC said in a statement.

The hurricane is set to make landfall late on Monday or early Tuesday on the southern Mexican Pacific coast, near the surfer getaway of Puerto Escondido in the state of Oaxaca, the NHC forecast showed.

Authorities announced school closures in parts of Oaxaca and neighboring Guerrero as the storm approached.

The NHC urged residents to prepare for potentially deadly storm surges and flooding, while Oaxaca’s governor said he had instructed authorities to coordinate with at-risk communities.

In Puerto Escondido, under a cloudy sky, people hurried to tow in boats and put away beach chairs on Monday.

Mexico’s government has issued a hurricane warning for communities between Punta Maldonado and tourist hub Huatulco, including the famous beach resort of Acapulco, while a tropical storm warning stretches east of Huatulco to the major port of Salina Cruz.

Mexican state-run oil company Pemex’s largest domestic refinery is in Salina Cruz, while Acapulco was battered by Hurricane Otis last year and recovery efforts are still ongoing.

NHC warned that heavy rainfall from John may cause “significant and possibly catastrophic, life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides,” that will affect the Mexican states of Chiapas, Oaxaca and southeast Guerrero through Thursday.